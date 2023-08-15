The Baltimore Ravens are a really good team in the NFL. However, for the upcoming 2023 season, some of their main players might not keep their starting jobs. Two players, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Pepe Williams, are having some challenges during training camp and the preseason. As such, the coaches are worried. This article will look at their struggles and what it means for the Ravens' next season.

How the Baltimore Ravens Did in the 2022 NFL Season

The Baltimore Ravens had a decent 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 10-7 record and making it to the playoffs. However, their offense struggled to find consistency throughout the season, and they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens' defense was strong, but their offense was not as dominant as in previous years. Lamar Jackson missed the last four games due to a knee injury, and the offense struggled to score more than 17 points in five weeks running. Despite these shortcomings, the Ravens remained a competitive team and clinched a playoff berth.

Now, let's take a closer look at the two important Baltimore Ravens players who might lose their starting jobs before the 2023 NFL season.

1. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is a rookie left guard who can stop the other team from moving forward. He's struggled to fit into the system and stand out during preseason, though. This is worrying the coaches, and he might not lose his spot in the starting lineup. Aumavae-Laulu needs to watch out for John Simpson, who could take his spot.

The Ravens' biggest challenge is finding a good player for the left guard position. We thought Ben Cleveland would be there, but he didn't play at left guard in week one. He played at right guard and right tackle instead.

So, the battle is between Aumavae-Laulu and Simpson. This was clear because they were the only ones playing left guard in the first preseason game. Simpson started and played for 22 plays, while Sala-Aumavae-Laulu played for 33 plays.

Simpson has a few things in his favor. First, he actually started the game. Second, he recently played with the first team. This means Simpson knows what he needs to do to win the job. It also looks like he has had more reps with the starters than Aumavae-Laulu.

Speaking of Aumavae-Laulu, he did play more snaps, but against weaker players. Objectively speaking, Simpson was just a better player overall in that preseason contest. We probably expected this, as it's year four for Simpson, while it was Aumavae-Laulu's first-ever preseason game. That said, if the season started next week, Simpson would likely be the starter.

The battle for left guard remains a key factor in training camp with sixth-round draft pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson battling it out. Who do you think will rise to the occasion and earn the job? 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/uSQ3iKZWGg — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) August 4, 2023

2. Pepe Williams

Pepe Williams plays cornerback but he's been struggling with injury. When healthy, he also gets beaten by other players in one-on-one drills. As such, third-year safety Ar'Darius Washington could replace him.

Keep in mind that the Ravens have a problem with the slot position. Kyle Hamilton is playing strong safety now, so he's not in the slot as much as before. With that, Williams could play in the slot, but again, he has had injuries and didn't play in the first preseason game when the starting spot was on the line.

This gave Washington a chance to shine. He played 72 snaps on defense in the first preseason game. This was the second most on the team. What's impressive is that he played 40 plays as a slot cornerback, but he also started as a free safety on the second team.

Brandon Stephens and Daryl Worley practiced in both positions, but Washington played both cornerback and safety this week. This could be a good thing for him and could help him make the team. As for Pepe Williams, we expect he'll be sidelined shortly.

Team Outlook

The Baltimore Ravens have lots of good players, and even though Aumavae-Laulu and Williams are having a hard time, they're still supposed to do well in the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens have a strong defense with Patrick Queen, who is a really good linebacker, and an exciting offense with star QB Lamar Jackson and RB1 JK Dobbins. If the Ravens play well on both offense and defense, they could go really far in the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

The Ravens are expected to be really good, and as the 2023 NFL season gets closer, they need to solve the problems with Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Pepe Williams. Even if these two players might not start, the Ravens have many other talented players who could step in. They should still be good. As the season goes on, we'll see how well the Ravens do and if they can live up to their potential.