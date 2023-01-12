Lamar Jackson updated the status of his knee injury as the first round of the NFL playoff dawns. The Baltimore Ravens superstar revealed on Twitter Thursday that he’s still recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, dealing with inflammation and instability and far from 100 percent.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process,” Jackson said. “I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson suffered the injury early in the Ravens’ 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on December 4th. Though there were initial worries he’d be out for the season’s remainder, Baltimore has held out hope in recent weeks that the former NFL MVP could return for the playoffs, especially if his team advanced deep into the postseason.

Jackson’s status against the Cincinnati Bengals and going forward comes as no surprise given recent updates on his recovery. While the Ravens have yet to rule him out, don’t expect to see Jackson back on the field again this season, putting his long-term future with the organization in doubt after the sides failed to reach a contract extension before 2022 kicked off.

Veteran backup Tyler Huntley, battling shoulder and wrist injuries, was a light participant in Thursday’s practice, an indication he’s likely to start under center vs. Cincinnati.

The Ravens go on the road to face the favored Bengals on Sunday night at 5:15 p.m. (PST).