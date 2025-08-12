While fantasy football fans will no doubt look to draft Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson to their teams, his impact is more felt on the field as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. As some in the football world point to the playoff problem that the Ravens signal-caller has, opposing teams respect Jackson as an elite-level player, as shown in the latest rankings.

In a recent column by The Athletic, it ranks every quarterback and puts them into tiers ahead of the 2025 season, where Jackson is in the top tier as the fourth best, under Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. In fact, Jackson was in the tier below in last year's ranking by the outlet.

The piece would include quotes by people around the league, with one defensive coordinator telling The Athletic that they don't blame Jackson for the playoff disappointment in recent years.

“Lamar has really done a great job, and I do not think it has been him that has let them down (in the playoffs),” the coordinator said. “It has been other parts of their team. He has taken leaps and bounds in the last couple years.”

Another voter in the poll would mention how there is a “maturity” present in Jackson as he is coming off another impeccable season where he threw for 4,172 yards to go along with 41 touchdowns and four picks. On the ground, he rushed for 915 yards with four scores.

“There is a maturity of how he plays the game and when he turns on his magic,” a voter said to The Athletic. “We played them, and s—, he was almost perfect that day. He is definitely a 1.”

Ravens' Lamar Jackson with major respect around the league

With some considering the Ravens' star as one of the most talented players in the league, there has always been a debate within the football world of where he ranks among the best people in the position. If one thing is for certain, he has major respect around the league.

“There was doubt before because it was off-schedule, it was running, it's not sustainable, they have a great defense, they have this, they have that,” one voter said to the outlet. “The offense has put the ball in his hands more, to sling the ball around.”

At any rate, Jackson is looking to further improve Baltimore after finishing with a 12-5 record, which put them first in the AFC North, but they fell in the divisional game in the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7, hoping to get revenge against the Bills.