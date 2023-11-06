After the Ravens' decisive Week 9 win over the Seahawks, John Harbaugh isn't worried about a possible Lamar Jackson injury.

The Baltimore Ravens got a Lamar Jackson injury scare during their 37-3 demolition of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. The MVP-candidate QB came up limping after a run and didn’t look 100 percent for the rest of the game. However, on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh eased Ravens fans' fears with two words about Jackson’s ankle.

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh on whether QB Lamar Jackson is still doing OK after tweaking his ankle Sunday: ‘Lamar is fine,’” ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley tweeted on Monday.

This is big news for the AFC North-leading Ravens, whose Week 9 victory over the Seahawks put them at 7-2 on the season, a game-and-a-half clear of the 5-3 Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals in their division. It also keeps them tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the No. 1 spot in the conference and a half-game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Lamar Jackson injury would be tough for a team that is riding their QB right now while he vies for his second NFL MVP Award.

Lamar Jackson is leading one of the best teams in the NFL heading into Week 10

Jackson leads the league with a 71.5% completion rate and has passed for 1,954 yards with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has also run 84 times for 440 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ravens offense, led by first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, is fourth in scoring and yards gained this season. Those numbers, combined with the normally stellar Ravens defense, which ranks No. 1 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed, is propelling John Harbaugh and his bunch to the top of the NFL mountain halfway through the 2023 season.