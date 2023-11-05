Seattle Seahawks head Coach Pete Carroll gave a brutally honest response when asked about his team's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Hard long day against a really good team,” Carroll said about the loss. He went on to say that the Ravens ‘took it to them.'

It was a long hard day indeed for Seattle, as they fell to the Ravens 37-3 in blowout fashion. Little to nothing went well for the Seahawks in this one. Quarterback Geno Smith completed an abysmal 13-of-28 passes for 157 yards and one interception. The now 5-3 Seahawks totaled just 151 yards, while allowing the Ravens to gain 515 yards on the game.

There's plenty of blame to go around within the Seahawks squad. As Smith couldn't get anything going through the air, the rushing attack didn't play their part either. Kenneth Walker ran for just sixteen yards, and the Seahawks as a whole totaled just 28 rushing yards on the game. The Ravens run defense is one of if not the best in the game, but 28 yards simply isn't enough to beat any team.

Seattle's defense was also no where to be found against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson threw for just 186 yards, but also ran for 60. His numbers could have been padded even more, but Jackson was taken out of the game in the 4th quarter blowout. Gus Edwards scored twice on the ground for Baltimore. Even Odell Beckham Jr. was able to find the end zone for his first touchdown of the year.

The Ravens definitely “took it” to the Seahawks as coach Pete Carroll said. However, there are more issues to think about for Seattle. The Seahawks are looking to make a run in this year's playoffs, but now at 5-3, they'll have to fight to even make the playoffs. The Ravens improve to 7-2 in the AFC, tying the Chiefs for the best record in that conference. Baltimore seems comfortable over in the AFC, but the NFC playoff picture is much more complicated.

The Seahawks will have a chance to bounce back in Week 10 when they take on the Commanders. That game will be played back in Seattle, which surely gives the Seahawks an edge. Coach Carroll may be upset about his team's loss to the Ravens, but he's got time turn things around.