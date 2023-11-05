While Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed most of the fourth quarter vs. the Seahawks, he put any injury concerns to bed after the game.

The Baltimore Ravens absolutely torched the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, earning a 37-3 victory. But any Ravens win would be tarnished if quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a serious injury.

Luckily for Baltimore, Jackson appears to have avoided any injuries coming out of Week 9. After tweaking his ankle in the third quarter, Jackson sat out for most of the fourth quarter. However, after the contest, Jackson put any injury concerns to bed, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“I feel great,” Jackson said.

Head coach John Harbaugh echoed Jackson's feeling as well declaring his quarterback, ‘OK,' after his ankle tweak, Zrebiec confirmed. While any injury would spell doom for the Ravens, taking away Jackson's rushing ability would be a major hit to the offense.

Against the Seahawks, Jackson didn't have to do much to lead his team to victory. The quarterback completed 21-of-26 passes for 187 scoreless yards. He also ran 10 times for an additional 60 yards. While the numbers aren't flashy, Jackson was efficient in his game. He moved the ball down field and managed to avoid any turnovers. In a game Baltimore won by 34, Jackson just made sure the offense limited their mistakes.

The win now moves the Ravens to 7-2 on the season. They've been victorious in four straight games and are at the top of the AFC North. If the Ravens want to ensure their success permeates through the rest of the season, they'll need Lamar Jackson healthy. Coming out of Week 9, it appears as if Baltimore's wish came true. They'll look to make it five straight wins in a tough matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.