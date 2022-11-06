Ravens announce Mark Andrews’ final status for Saints game

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will not play in Monday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints, according to a Sunday afternoon tweet from WNST reporter Luke Jones.

The Ravens announce Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow night. He isn't traveling with the team to New Orleans. — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) November 6, 2022

Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ leading receiver with 488 yards and 42 catches on 64 targets this year, is one of 14 players to be listed on Baltimore’s final injury report. The Pro Bowl tight end did not participate in any one of Baltimore’s practices this week along with wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Gus Edwards.

Though Harbaugh initially stated both Mark Andrews and Bateman’s injuries were not serious, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Bateman’s intent to have surgery to repair a foot injury he suffered in a 27-22 October win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday that would sideline him for the rest of the season.

“It was one of those (situations) where it was up to (Bateman),” Harbaugh said. “He and his agent and family talked it over, and they decided it would be in his best interest to do that. So we support him on that. We understand what he’s doing.”

Rashod Bateman placed third on the team with 285 yards and 15 catches on 28 targets before going down with the Lisfranc injury.

Baltimore, which just barely places ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals, still place first in the AFC North with an experienced receiver room to work without Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. Along with their entire starting offensive line, the Ravens will still have one of its leading rushers in running back Kenyan Drake and leading receivers in Devin Duvernay to rely on before facing the 3-5 Saints. New Orleans ranks 10th in the NFL with 6.4 allowed yards per passing attempt and 17th in the league with 4.5 yards allowed per rushing attempt.

The Ravens will face off against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET this Monday in the Caesars Superdome.