Shortly after his release from the Green Bay Packers, Jaire Alexander became the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens. However, while the move seemed obvious, Alexander also reportedly considered signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins before putting pen to paper.

While the Ravens were always the frontrunners, Alexander did not commit to them until he was physically at the team's facilities, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. In the meantime, he kept in contact with the Falcons and Dolphins before making his decision.

“Jaire agreed to visit the team but didn't make any commitment until he was on-site,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “He just had great chemistry with everybody. They were heavily recruiting him. The Falcons, he was considering, Miami Dolphins, he was also considering. But Baltimore had the clear edge throughout that process.”

A note on how Jaire Alexander ended up a Baltimore Raven pic.twitter.com/cJ736wsVGE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alexander reunited with former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson by signing with the Ravens. The quarterback openly campaigned for his team to sign Alexander on multiple occasions. The process ended with a one-year, $6 million deal.

The Dolphins could have used his services the most, particularly after opting not to re-sign Kendall Fuller. Miami still has former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey locking down the outside, but is currently slated to begin the year with Storm Duck as its other starter. Duck posted a subpar 55.5 player grade on Pro Football Focus as a rookie, ranking in the bottom 30 percent of eligible cornerbacks.

Jaire Alexander joins Ravens' improving defense

While Alexander has the connection to Jackson on the Ravens, he will have to earn a starting job in the offseason. Baltimore previously signed Chidobe Awuzie to fill the vacant starting spot left behind by the departing Brandon Stephens. Regardless, Alexander will undoubtedly enter training camp with the upper hand.

The Ravens' secondary took a slight step back in 2024. Baltimore's defense struggled with injuries all season, following an unfortunate trend in recent years. As a result, they allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game on the year.

Alexander is the second significant addition to Baltimore's defense in the 2025 offseason. The Ravens drafted former Georgia star safety Malaki Starks with their first-round pick. Starks figures to immediately slot into the starting lineup next to two-time All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.