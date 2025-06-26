Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who was released by the team after off-the-field allegations related to alleged sexual misconduct, was recently suspended for 10 weeks by the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, wrote a statement about the suspension.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision,” Roche wrote. “Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter.

“The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

Tucker's suspension is set to take place on roster cutdown day, which is August 26, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11. Tucker can serve his suspension while not being signed to a team. He still has the ability to try out and sign with someone, and if it's during the offseason, he can attend training camp and play in preseason games.

When the Ravens released Tucker, general manager Eric DeCosta shared a statement about the decision, saying that it was “incredibly difficult.”

“Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history,” DeCosta said in a statement. “His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

At this point, it's uncertain if a team will decide to sign Tucker this season with his suspension and the allegations.