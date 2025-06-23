It looks like the Baltimore Ravens are Super Bowl or bust in 2025. Reeling in Jaire Alexander pushed them further in that direction. And Marlon Humphrey revealed the Ravens' great problem after signing Alexander.

Humphrey said the Ravens certainly don’t have a dearth at the cornerback position, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“A quote that's never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, ‘We got too many corners that can cover,'” Humphrey said. “I think that's a great problem to have. Really excited for that addition. The options are endless. It's going to be a fun secondary.”

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey excited about team’s depth

The Ravens have stockpiled talent in the defensive backfield. The Ravens have five former first-round picks in their secondary, including Alexander and Humphrey. Others are Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins, and rookie Malaki Starks.

Hamilton said he has no doubt Alexander will fit into the mix.

“Great addition,” Hamilton said. “He's been one of the best in this league since he got in it. To have anybody like that, no matter what position, especially as a DB, it's super valuable.”

Also, the Ravens got it done before training camp. That means Alexander can be fully integrated into the team before the season begins. That’s music to the ears of head coach John Harbaugh.

“I had a chance to sit down with him today, which was an awesome time,” Harbaugh said. “He's excited to be here, we're excited to have him. It had been kind of behind the scenes in the works for a little bit. He wanted to be here, we wanted him here. It made Lamar (Jackson) happy. I think it made everybody happy.”

Of course, Alexander hasn’t been able to stay on the field. He played in exactly seven games in each of the last two seasons. That’s not enough for a player of his talent to push a team over the top — unless those seven games are the last of the season through the Super Bowl and he plays at a high level in all of them.

Harbaugh said the Ravens have a plan to help Alexander and guys like Chidobe Awuzie.

“Chido's been the same thing, we've had those same kind of conversations, questions, when he came in,” Harbaugh said. “It's very similar those two guys, highly talented guys that had to unfortunately deal with some injury woes. We want to get those guys healthy and rolling.”