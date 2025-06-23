Jaire Alexander may have traded the Green Bay Packers for the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s holding onto a piece of his past. The standout cornerback has decided to keep wearing jersey No. 23, the same number he proudly donned during his time with the Packers. This news comes just days after he signed a one-year contract with the Ravens, kicking off a new chapter in Baltimore’s defensive lineup.

During his seven seasons with the Packers, Alexander wore No. 23 in all 85 games, earning himself a spot as a two-time Pro Bowler and establishing himself as one of the league’s top defensive backs. Now, as he steps into a new uniform that already has a reputation for strong defense, that number will continue to represent him. The Ravens confirmed his jersey choice as part of a team update this week.

Keeping No. 23 wasn’t without its challenges, though. Linebacker Trenton Simpson had worn that number last season but will now switch to No. 32. While the specifics of the number change weren’t shared, the Ravens did announce the new assignments in their official statement.

Alexander’s bond with No. 23 runs deep, stemming from years of solid performance in the NFL. Although he wore No. 10 during his college days at Louisville, where he played alongside Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, he has truly made No. 23 his own in the professional arena. This sense of continuity might provide him with some comfort in a year filled with changes.

With Alexander now on board and his jersey number chosen, the Ravens are focusing on fostering chemistry in their revamped secondary. His experience is set to enhance the skills of younger players like Nate Wiggins, all while the team gears up for another shot at the playoffs.

As Baltimore redefines its defensive strategy, one thing stands out — Jaire Alexander is making sure to carry a piece of his Green Bay legacy right into his new jersey.