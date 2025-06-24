The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL season with a roster that’s as balanced, battle-tested, and dangerous as any in the league. They have former MVP Lamar Jackson still in his prime and bulldozing back Derrick Henry ready to pummel defenses again. As such, the Ravens have their offensive identity firmly set. However, the difference between another deep playoff run and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy may lie in one daring, final move. If Baltimore truly wants to go all in, the time is now to make a blockbuster trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Quiet Confidence in a Loaded Roster

Though the Ravens weren't exactly aggressive during the early offseason, there's plenty to like about general manager Eric DeCosta's overall approach.

The Ravens did lose starting lineman Patrick Mekari. That said, they also kept left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who might have been viewed as the top tackle in 2025 free agency had he actually reached it. Baltimore also locked up King Henry with a new two-year extension that will keep him signed through 2027.

This means that Henry should be distraction-free as he looks to follow up last season's 1,921-yard rushing campaign.

The Ravens also took another swing at finding a reliable third receiver to complement Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, signing DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Yes, Hopkins is now more of a mid-level possession receiver than the elite No. 1 wideout he was early in his career. Still, adding him was an extremely logical move. His skill set should complement Flowers, Bateman, and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. That makes him a better fit than receivers Baltimore has tried for the WR3 role in the past.

There's little reason to think that Jackson won't be leading one of the NFL's most exciting offenses again in 2025.

If Baltimore's defense picks up where it left off at the end of the 2024 season, the Ravens should have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL this season.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Baltimore Ravens move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Perfect Final Piece

Baltimore doesn’t need a full-scale roster overhaul. What they need is one more elite weapon that forces opposing defenses into panic mode every snap. That’s exactly what Tyreek Hill still brings to the table.

Flowers and Bateman posted career-high receiving numbers in multiple categories. However, they aren't on the same tier as Hill in playmaking ability. If the Ravens open the 2025 season with Jackson, Henry, and Hill, they would have arguably the league's best quarterback-tailback-receiver trio.

Spark the Perfect Opportunity

Hill is coming off a down season in 2024. All season long, the Dolphins dealt with one issue or another. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also only able to play in 11 games. Despite all of the issues, Hill still caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Many receivers would already be happy with those numbers. For a player of Hill's caliber, though, they weren't close to what he wanted. He was very clearly frustrated at the end of the season.

With Hill entering the final two years of his contract, there could be a window for Baltimore to make a strong offer. Miami may listen if the Ravens are willing to part with a first-rounder and a mid-tier player.

An Offense That Would Be Unstoppable

Landing with the Ravens would be a dream scenario for Hill. He would fit perfectly into Baltimore's electrifying offense and would open up the passing game even more for Jackson. With Hill stretching defenses deep, Flowers working underneath, and Henry punishing defenders on the ground, defensive coordinators would be stuck in no-win scenarios every week.

There is no single coverage scheme that can neutralize Hill’s speed. His ability to turn a short gain into a 60-yard sprint is the kind of dynamic Baltimore's offense has lacked.

The Time to Win Is Now

Tyreek Hill is 31. Lamar Jackson is in his prime. Derrick Henry may only have one more elite season in him. The Ravens have the cap flexibility, the draft capital, and the competitive window that screams for a bold, all-in move.

Eric DeCosta has never been afraid to take a swing—Roquan Smith, Marcus Peters, and Calais Campbell are just a few names that prove that. Adding Tyreek Hill would be the next and most daring swing yet.

And if it lands? Baltimore could finally turn Super Bowl expectations into reality.