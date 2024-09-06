The Baltimore Ravens lost an important piece to their defense on Thursday Night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it may be a while until he sees the field again. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone, according to NFL reporter Steve Wyche. Van Noy will undergo further testing to determine how much time he will miss.

Van Noy had one tackle and a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes before leaving and was able to walk off the field under his own power. The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, but losing someone like Van Noy could affect them earlier in the season.

How much will the Ravens miss Kyle Van Noy?

Last season, Kyle Van Noy finished with a career-high in sacks, which was the third most on the team. He can cover multiple spots on the field, but where he thrived the most was as a pass rusher. The Baltimore Ravens will now have to lean more on the defensive line and linebacker Roquan Smith to cause havoc on the field.

It's not certain how long Van Noy will be out, but the Ravens have a few tough games on their schedule with the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals coming up in the next few weeks.

Right now, it will be the next man up for the Ravens, and they should still be able to win games with most of the defense still being intact. They were able to get to Patrick Mahomes on Thursday night and also got a few stops so they could have a chance to win the game at the end. Unfortunately, the Ravens were a toe short, with Isaiah Likely not being able to stay inbounds with seconds left to either tie or win the game.