Baltimore Ravens superstar ILB Roquan Smith gives us a glimpse into what exactly makes this historic defense tick

In a season marked by bone-crushing hits, relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and an uncanny ability to create turnovers, the Baltimore Ravens' defense has etched its name in the annals of NFL history. The heart of this formidable unit, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, recently provided insight into the mindset that has fueled the Ravens' defensive dominance throughout the 2023 season.

Smith, who seamlessly transitioned from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens in a blockbuster trade, epitomizes the unyielding philosophy that has defined Baltimore's defense. Smith stated, per Kevin Oestreicher of Raven Wire, “At the end of the day, they’re grown men as well. But I know my motto is, hit everything that moves. And I throw that out to the defense, and the defense feels the same way,” Smith declared. “It’s about imposing your will on your opponent throughout the game and nine times out of 10, they will break. That’s just human nature.”

This revelation came in the wake of the Ravens' victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, where the physicality of the Ravens' defense was a key talking point. Smith emphasized the importance of imposing one's will throughout the game, a strategy that he believes, more often than not, leads opponents to break under the relentless pressure.

The statistical prowess of the Ravens' defense speaks volumes about their dominance. Leading the league in sacks, points per game, and takeaways, they achieved a historic feat by becoming the first team in NFL history to top all three categories in a single season – the coveted triple crown. This exceptional accomplishment was secured after a regular-season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Ravens had to wait anxiously to confirm their status in the defensive trifecta.

The Ravens concluded the regular season with 16.5 points per game allowed, 0.8 points ahead of the second-place Kansas City Chiefs; 60 sacks, three ahead of the Chiefs; and 31 takeaways, tying with the New York Giants. The defense's dominance not only propelled them to the top but showcased a level of consistency rarely seen in modern NFL history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the face of the Ravens' offense, heaped praise on the defense, emphasizing its lack of weaknesses. “Not trying to toot our own horn, but I believe our defense has no weakness,” Jackson declared in November. He lauded the defensive line, linebackers, and secondary for their cohesion, disguises, and impeccable timing on blitzes. Jackson credited the daily challenge of facing such a formidable defense in practice for elevating the entire team's performance.

Much of the credit for the Ravens' defensive excellence goes to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The achievement adds another feather to Macdonald's cap, making him one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the NFL. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith commended Macdonald, stating, “The way Mike called the game is second to none in this league. I just love playing in this defense. It’s very hard to do what you need to do for four quarters on this defense.”

The Ravens' defensive prowess is further underscored by the individual accolades earned by key players. Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, and Kyle Hamilton earned first-team All-Pro honors, while Justin Madubuike secured a spot on the second team. These distinctions highlight the depth and talent that permeates every level of the Ravens' defense.

As the Ravens continue their journey in the postseason, the narrative is clear — their historic defense is not only a point of pride for the team but a force to be reckoned with. Kansas City Chiefs beware; this Ravens defense is more than a statistical anomaly; it's a manifestation of an unyielding will to dominate every facet of the game.