Ravens pass rusher Kyle Van Noy is a toss-up for the massive Thursday Night Football game vs the Bengals due to injury.

With kickoff of an AFC North Thursday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals just hours away, Ravens pass rusher Kyle Van Noy's status remains up in the air. Van Noy, who is dealing with a groin injury, is listed as questionable and is a game-time decision for the contest against the Bengals, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Ravens' Kyle Van Noy to test out injury in pregame

As reported by Fowler, the Ravens appear prepared to take Van Noy's status all the way up until game time, as the veteran pass rusher will test out the groin injury in the pregame.

Van Noy, 32, was able to practice in a limited fashion on Monday, then missed Tuesday's session before returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He would seem to be on the right side of questionable with a good chance of suiting up, though his pregame workout will be the final determining factor in his status.

From the couch to the edge: Van Noy's 2023 season

The Ravens, who have been hit hard by injuries this season, signed Van Noy to the practice squad back in September. He had originally visited with Baltimore in July but did not sign.

All Van Noy has done is essentially go from his couch to the Ravens' defense, where he has tallied five sacks in seven games played, including one start.

He has shown up on the stat sheet in two huge NFC games in particular, as he racked up a pair of sacks in blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks earlier this year.

Needless to say, the Ravens' no. 2 overall defense will benefit greatly from Van Noy's presence, should he ultimately be able to suit up for the contest.