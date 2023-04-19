As the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaches, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have still not yet agreed to a new deal. It now appears that the team could look to make a move at quarterback on draft night. On Wednesday, they met with one of the most sought-after players in this year’s class, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Anthony Richardson conducted his final top-30 meeting with the Ravens on Thursday.

“Anthony Richardson has had quite a journey visiting with basically all of the teams that might end up potentially taking a quarterback in the first round. We’ll see where he ends up going, my guess is sooner rather than later,” said Rapoport.

He then added, “But that has not stopped teams like the Baltimore Ravens from having interest in having him come visit. That top-3o visit is happening today, on the last day, that team’s can have visits. Will he be available at 22 for Baltimore? Certainly seems hard to fathom but considering they have some uncertainty at the position surrounding Lamar Jackson, perhaps you’ve heard, this is smart by Baltimore to at least take a look.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his time at Florida, Anthony Richardson started for just one season. In 2022, he displayed elite talent with both his legs and arm. In total, he threw for 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

If the Ravens are looking to replace Lamar Jackson, the 20-year-old Anthony Richardson could be the ideal replacement. With his overall skillset, he could fit perfectly into the offense that Baltimore has created.

To add Richardson, the Ravens would likely need to move up significantly in the draft. With that being said, there does appear to be interest in the young quarterback.