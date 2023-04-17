The Baltimore Ravens own the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have just four more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Ravens have a lower number of draft picks than usual for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They have only five picks instead of their usual eight or more since 2018. Keep in mind that the team kept their original first and third-round picks but traded their second and fifth-round picks to the Chicago Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith during the 2022 trade deadline. However, the fifth-rounder traded for Smith was not the team’s only selection in that round. They also had previously acquired a fifth-rounder in the 2021 offseason. The Ravens still have their original fifth-round pick, as well as their original fourth and sixth-round selections. Unfortunately, the team’s seventh-rounder was traded to the New York Giants along with offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and an additional fifth-round pick. In total, this leaves the Ravens with just five picks.

The uncertain situation with QB Lamar Jackson could also impact the team’s draft capital. Jackson and the team still have not reached an agreement, and his future with the Ravens is unclear. Jackson is currently on the non-exclusive franchise tag, and there are indications that he may want to leave Baltimore. The current signing of Odell Beckham, Jr., however, may have swayed Jackson to stay. Still, another team could sign him via an offer sheet. If that happens, this would cost that team two first-round picks and provide the Ravens with additional draft picks. We don’t expect that to happen, though. We have Jackson staying put. As such, we assume that the Ravens currently only have five picks this year.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Ravens in the draft.

1. Ravens trade up to draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round

The Ravens, having recently signed OBJ, are now focused on expanding their receiving corps even further through the upcoming NFL draft. They already met with highly touted Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba this past week as they finalized their draft board.

Smith-Njigba was a crucial component of the Buckeyes’ offense last season and is among the most coveted prospects in the 2023 draft class. He is known for his ability to make contested catches. He also has rare athleticism and has caught the attention of scouts across the league. Many analysts predict that he will be the first wide receiver selected in this year’s draft.

Smith-Njigba has excellent route-running abilities and can create separation from defenders with his footwork, body control, and spatial awareness. He also possesses strong field vision. He has also shown an ability to be a threat at all levels of the field and varies his release strategy to gain an advantage early in his routes. However, Smith-Njigba’s lack of availability in 2022 leaves some questions about his development. Still, we view him as a first-round talent.

Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba may not be available at pick No. 22 for the Ravens. This makes it challenging for the team to select him without trading up. Therefore, it is possible that the Ravens’ meeting with Smith-Njigba is simply a formality, and the team is doing its due diligence. On the flip side, we predict that the Ravens will indeed trade up to get him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba holds the Ohio State record for most receiving yards in a single season (1,606).

— NFL (@NFL) April 8, 2023

2. Ravens draft CB Sydney Brown in the third round

The Ravens plan to boost their defense in the upcoming NFL draft, particularly in their secondary. They are eyeing Illinois safety Sydney Brown as a potential pick. Brown’s agility and instincts make him a suitable fit for the Ravens’ three-down defense. He can play in various positions, including as a split-field safety and slot defender. Brown’s ability to locate the ball is also noteworthy. His versatility could be an asset to the Ravens’ defense. Once Baltimore does get him, they should consider moving him around to different roles to maximize his potential.

3. Ravens focus on improving offensive line depth

The Ravens plan to address their offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft by selecting Tyler Steen in the fourth round and Earl Bostick in the sixth round. Despite not typically drafting players from Alabama, the Ravens believe Steen is worth considering. This is due to his versatility in playing multiple interior positions, such as guard or center. Although he may start as a backup, the Ravens value his flexibility and potential contribution to their offensive line. As for Bostick, he can provide quality depth. He is a versatile player who can play both tackle and guard positions. While Steen is likely to move inside, Bostick’s technical skills could also serve him as a swing tackle.