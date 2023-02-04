Following the firing of Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the team is now in search of someone to fill the position. They have now reportedly spoken to one of the biggest names on the market about the role.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has reportedly met with ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to The Athletics Jeff Zrebiec, it is not clear when the two sides spoke. It is also unknown if this was a formal meeting. Leftwich could potentially be brought back for a second meeting.

Byron Leftwich spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, occupying their offensive coordinator role. At one point, he was regarded as one of the most sought after head coaching candidates on the market.

Unfortunately, Leftwich struggled to find success with the Buccaneers this past season. In turn, the team chose to part ways.

Now just weeks after being fired, he could be on the verge of landing a new opportunity.

Leftwich is just one of several high-profile candidates that the Ravens have spoken to about the offensive coordinator position. In the coming days, they are expected to interview for a second time with Seattle Seahawks passing coordinator Dave Canales, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, and Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Based on the resume that Byron Leftwich has put together, he could also be in consideration for a second interview. In each of his four seasons with the Buccaneers, the team boasted one of the top ranking offenses in the NFL.

With the Ravens looking to bring back quarterback Lamar Jackson, Leftwich could be the ideal candidate for the team.