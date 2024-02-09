Lamar Jackson has won his second career MVP award.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson has won the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player Award, which was announced during the NFL Honors on Thursday.

Jackson edged out San Francisco 49ers running back and Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Niners QB Brock Purdy, and Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen en route to winning the second MVP of his career. The Ravens superstar got 49 first-place votes–one short for a unanimous win–en route to 493 points.

AP NFL MVP voting

Lamar Jackson 49-0-1-0-0 = 493

Dak Prescott 0-17-13-11-6 = 152

Christian McCaffrey 0-17-12-11-4 = 147

Brock Purdy 0-9-5-12-13 = 97

Josh Allen 1-5-11-3-6 = 80

Tyreek Hill 0-2-6-9-14 = 60

Patrick Mahomes 0-0-2-2-2 = 12

Jackson had an outstanding season with the top-ranked Ravens, who finished with a 13-4 record. He ended the year with 3,678 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 821 yards and scored five touchdowns. Jackson played a crucial role in the explosive Baltimore offense, leading the NFL in rushing and ranking in the top positions for scoring (fourth with 28.4 points per game), yards (sixth with 370.4 per game), and red zone scoring (eighth with 61.8 percent conversion).

Lamar Jackson had several MVP-worthy moments, including outdueling MVP finalist Brock Purdy on Christmas Day and having a standout 321-yard, five-touchdown performance versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

The Ravens star now joins John Elway (1987) and Brett Favre (1996) as the only quarterbacks to win the MVP without a 1,000-yard rusher or 1,000-yard receiver since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger. He is also the youngest player to win the MVP award twice in NFL history and the fourth player to win his second MVP before turning 28, following Patrick Mahomes, who won it last year at the age of 27, and Jim Brown (22) and Brett Favre (27).

Lamar already made history with his 2019 NFL MVP campaign. He was the second unanimous MVP in history after Tom Brady, also setting the single-season record for quarterback rushing yards.