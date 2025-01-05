The Baltimore Ravens proved to be the place where Derrick Henry can extend his dominance. The perennial Pro Bowl running back gashed the Cleveland Browns for 138 yards in the 35-10 Saturday romp. But “King Henry” hit a wild feat never seen before in NFL history.

Henry surpassed 1,800 yards in a season while scoring 16 touchdowns this season. He's officially the first player in league history to hit both marks multiple times in a career.

Henry last completed this feat back in 2020. He rumbled to 2,027 rushing yards that season while with the Tennessee Titans. Henry even arrived to Charm City as an aging running back who left many wondering how much he had left.

Baltimore clearly reignited his career. And he's become everything the Ravens asked for and a lot more.

Derrick Henry ends 2024 on impressive streak with Ravens

Henry didn't just hit NFL history. He ends the '24 campaign delivering one more impressive streak. Henry surpassed the 100-yard mark in the final three games with the Ravens.

Surprisingly, it's the first time he's closed the last trio of contests with a string of 100-yard outings. The closest he got was the 2022 season. Henry scaled the triple-digit yardage mark from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, but became inactive for Week 16.

Baltimore turned to him to pummel the Steelers with 162 yards on Dec. 21, leading to the 34-17 rout of Pittsburgh. Henry followed that performance up by wearing down the Houston Texans with 147 rushing yards on Christmas day.

Henry scored on both a short-yardage touchdown and a long scamper against the Browns. He earned his 14th rushing touchdown of the season through a two-yarder during the fourth quarter. But Henry called game on this 43-yard rumble to seal the win, and AFC North title.

Henry will return to the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season. That Titans team locked up the AFC's top seed before falling to eventual AFC champion the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, Henry and the Ravens will enter as the No. 3 seed and hosting an AFC Wild Card showdown.

Baltimore additionally gives Henry his first, and potentially final, chance of pursuing a long-awaited Super Bowl ring.