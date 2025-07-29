The New York Jets are entering a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn. The former Jets legend wasted no time in putting his stamp on the roster this offseason. Now Glenn is busy winning over his locker room during training camp practices.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson was completely honest when talking about his new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Wilson declared on Tuesday that Glenn will “get on his a**” when he puts the ball on the ground or makes a mistake, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. He added that he missed having that kind of coaching from his collegiate career.

Wilson also praised Glenn for increasing the competitiveness and intensity of training camp practices.

“The competitiveness,” Wilson said. “It’s not just talking about being competitive … it can’t just be “we’ll turn it on when the games come.”

Wilson believes that the higher stakes of practice will improve the team moving forward.

“It’s the way we’re practicing, the intensity. The stakes feel higher,” Wilson concluded.

The Jets sure seem to like Wilson too. New York signed Wilson to a four-year extension worth $130 million in the middle of July.

Jets' Breece Hall makes “last chance” admission before 2025 NFL season

Another Jets player is bringing intensity to training camp practices, but for a different reason.

Jets running back Breece Hall views the 2025 NFL season as his “last chance” to cement his future in New York.

Hall explained that New York's new regime has no allegiance to him as they did not draft him.

“We’ve got a new head coach, new G.M., and obviously I wasn’t drafted by them,” Hall said, according to Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “I’m not their guy. So for me, I’ve got to prove it every day. I think for me, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it’s my last chance.”

Hall wants to deliver on his enormous potential, which has been slowed down due to injuries early in his career.

“You know, for me, it’s always been, oh, he’s got potential, he’s got potential, but I want to be the product,” Hall continued. “So now it’s all just about putting my head down and working. So I feel like I don’t really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now.”

If Hall has a career season in 2025, perhaps he can earn a new contract extension just like Garrett Wilson.