It was a rough 2024 campaign for the San Francisco 49ers, who missed the playoffs altogether after making the Super Bowl the previous season. It was an especially difficult year for cornerback Charvarious Ward, now of the Indianapolis Colts, who battled through personal tragedy amid the 49ers' turbulent season.

In October of 2024, Ward announced the passing of his one-year-old daughter, and recently he spoke on that tragedy and the broader struggles he was going through during the 2024 season with the 49ers.

“Once I came back, every game after that, I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f— what happens,” said Ward, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. “I don’t care if I win this rep; I don’t care if I lose this rep.’ I was there physically, but mentally, I was somewhere off the grid, off the globe.”

Ward also spoke on how even entering the 49ers' season, he wasn't as motivated as he had been before.

“Even before everything happened with my baby, I really wasn’t super motivated,” Ward said. “Because after the year I had in ‘23, I wanted a contract extension — because I wanted to stay — and I knew I wasn’t getting a contract offer. They came to me and kind of told me what it was, ’cause they had (other) people to pay. So it kind of had me in my feelings a little bit. I just never made it public.”

Ward also admitted that he “knew when the season started it was a wrap for me in the Bay.”

Ward made several big plays during his tenure with the 49ers, helping guide them to the 2023-24 Super Bowl as a member of their vaunted defensive unit.

He will now look to help out the young Indianapolis Colts after signing with them this offseason, giving them a big boost in their defensive backfield.

Ward will face his former team the 49ers on December 22 in Indianapolis.

