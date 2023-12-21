Legitimate beef or motivational ploy? Either way, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton isn't happy about 49ers being favored in Week 16.

The Baltimore Ravens have a tough task in Week 16, going on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. As the home team, the 49ers are favored. Makes sense, no? No, at least not to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

“We feel a little disrespected by that,” Hamilton fumed on Wednesday, courtesy of ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “I feel like we are the best team in the league.”

The Ravens certainly have a strong claim to be, although the case for the Niners might be even stronger.

Both teams will enter this titanic matchup with a record of 11-3. The 49ers are on a six-game winning streak, while the Ravens have reeled off four straight victories. The 49ers are sporting a more impressive point differential, with their +191 leading the NFL. The Ravens rank third in that category (+159) just behind the Dallas Cowboys (+167.)

Baltimore has been much stronger playing outside its conference, posting a 4-0 record against NFC opponents. The 49ers, meanwhile, are an unimpressive 2-2 vs. the AFC this season.

Ravens relishing rare status?

This is unfamiliar territory for John Harbaugh's squad, who will be underdogs for just the second time on Monday. They previously were getting points against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, a game they won outright as underdogs.

“I was surprised to see that,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said of the (as of this writing) 5.5-point spread. “And hopefully some people lose some money betting with them and make some money better with us.”

Hamilton and the rest of Baltimore might be feeling some type of way about being underdogs, but it might be a good sign for bettors? The underdog has prevailed in the last seven Monday Night Football matchups.