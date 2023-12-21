The present is more important.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner which means a lot of pretenders have been filtered. Two teams that have been blazing and proven their contender status are John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has been leading an insanely good squad with Brock Purdy at the helm alongside Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and Christian McCaffrey. They have been constantly paired up against Lamar Jackson's squad but it does not seem to worry the quarterback out of the flock, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“The Super Bowl is in February. We’re in December right now. We have got to focus on Monday night. I'm not worried about what people say,” was the declaration that the Ravens' offensive engine made after being asked about the Super Bowl preview that is their matchup against the 49ers.

Lamar Jackson may have a point in just focusing on the immediate future instead of the Super Bowl. This is the same mentality that got the Ravens their 11th win over Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars. Their secondary knows how to suffocate elite offenses and bring home wins.

But, the 49ers might be their toughest matchup yet. The connection between Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel has never been stronger. Christian McCaffrey can also run routes around their secondary while carrying the ball. Moreover, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner remain hungry for sacks along with the rest of the opposing defensive squad.

The Ravens know this will be a dogfight up until the end. Will Kyle Shanahan or John Harbaugh win this chess match of a game?