Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton shuts down Brock Purdy 'system quarterback' narrative ahead of matchup versus 49ers

The game of Week 16 will be when the Baltimore Ravens face the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas in a battle between the current No. 1 seeds. There are many storylines in this game, including MVP candidates facing off in Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy, and the No. 2 49ers offense versus the No. 2 Ravens defense.

The 49ers offense in particular has been on fire lately, putting up over 400 yards in six of their last seven games and scoring at least 27 points in their last six contests. Purdy has also been phenomenal lately, throwing 10 touchdowns over the 49ers last three games.

The Ravens defense will be tasked with trying to stop this offense Monday. Baltimore's offense is second overall and first in sacks and points allowed per game. They're led by defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's unique scheme that has confused many opponents this year.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will be a large part of the Ravens defense that plans to stop Purdy and the 49ers offense. Though Hamilton believes the Ravens are the NFL's best team, he isn't underestimating the challenge Purdy will bring. While many say Purdy is just a system quarterback, Hamilton knows he's more of a threat than that.

“Word around the league is he’s a system quarterback, Hamilton said. “I just think that’s not true from what I've seen. He's making every throw that you can make as a quarterback, he's on time, on target, makes good decisions, is mobile and has a great cast around him at the same time. He's really good, props to him. It's a pretty cool story what's he done now and being in the MVP race,” via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton on Brock Purdy: “Word around the league is he’s a system quarterback. That’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/gmqXgVyfjf — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 20, 2023

Purdy and the 49ers are dynamic, but Kyle Hamilton likewise should provide a challenge for SF. The second-year pro out of Notre Dame is widely considered a top-10 safety, if not top-5 in the NFL. On the season, he has 60 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 10 pass breakups.