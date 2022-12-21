By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is not letting the “Fire Greg Roman” incident get into his head. Instead, he’s shutting down all the noise from outside.

Last Sunday at the team’s training facility, someone left several handwritten signs that read “Fire Greg Roman.” Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser captured the incident in video and shared it on social media, though he eventually deleted it.

Tyus Bowser shows a few “Fire Greg Roman” signs on the ground via his IG story (tyus23). The noise is so loud that nobody can escape it #RavensFlockpic.twitter.com/3RXQxoZr8u — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) December 18, 2022

However, the incident only fueled more Ravens fans to speak out and urge the front office to make a change and resolve their offensive struggles.

On Wednesday, Greg Roman has finally broken his silence with regards to the issue. He emphasized that being on the receiving end of criticisms is part of his job, but at the end of the day, he’s not required to listen to them (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

“The first thing you’re told when you get into this profession is: ‘Don’t listen to the noise.’ If you’re an offensive coordinator and you don’t think that’s going to happen … it comes with the job,” Roman shared. When asked if it’s difficult not to take the criticisms personally, Roman answered, “I don’t listen to it at all. It doesn’t move me at all.”

Are you 1000% an NFL fan? 🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter: Your clutchest email address 🏈 Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

The Ravens OC also revealed that he has since talked to Tyus Bowser over the video. While he didn’t go into detail what happened, he did note that they ended with a hug and a handshake.

Sure enough, it’s true that the Ravens have plenty to fix with their offense. They have one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL, which is a shame considering that they have a talented dual-threat QB in Lamar Jackson. Baltimore remains committed to Roman–head coach John Harbaugh made that clear–but they certainly need to take action and address their flaws now before the playoffs.