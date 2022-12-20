By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh cut off a question about potential role changes in the Ravens coaching staff in a Monday press conference following a “frustrating” game that featured the posting of handwritten “Fire Greg Roman” signs on Sunday.

“We’re not getting into all that,” John Harbaugh said in a Monday conference. “You guys can talk about all that and I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about.

“We’re together. We’re a team. We’re spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we have with very good people at what they do. They understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could. You know the end of the bar talk conversation is for the people sitting at the end of the bar.”

John Harbaugh said he continued to have confidence in every one of his Ravens coaches even after the calls to fire Greg Roman. He said they were all “fully capable” of understanding what it took to tweak the team’s schemes after they worked through the running game issues brought up in a postgame press conference against the Denver Broncos, a game that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson leave with a non-season-ending knee injury.

“I remember three weeks ago and all the questions about the running game,” John Harbaugh said. “‘What’s wrong with the run game?’ ‘Why can’t we get the run game going?’ You go to work on that stuff, you tweak things, you tweak schemes, you move guys in and out, you do all the things you can to try to get it rolling.

“Now the run game’s good, but now there are questions about the pass game. You’re right, it has not been where we need it to be for certain reasons. That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to keep working on it.”