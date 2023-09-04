As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for Week 1 of the upcoming season, they've been without star tight end Mark Andrews on the practice field. However, John Harbaugh has yet to panic and it appears as if his patience with Andrews has paid of.

Harbaugh said that he expects Andrews to be back at practice on Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The tight end had missed six straight practices, leading to concern. Still, even with Week 1 fastly approaching, Harbaugh thinks the Ravens are in a good spot when it comes to their tight end.

“We're still on ‘don't push the panic button,'” Harbaugh said.

Andrews' absences have come with an ominous tone as his injury has been undisclosed. While it cost home almost a week work of practices, Harbaugh is now convinced Andrews is over his ailment. Whatever he dealt with, Baltimore is counting on Andrews to be 100 percent when they open their season in Week 1.

The tight end has been a key producer in the Ravens' since joining Baltimore as a third-round pick in 2018. Since then, Andrews has appeared in 77 games and has caught 336 passes for 4,313 yards and 34 touchdowns. He's been named a Pro Bowler three times and was voted an All-Pro in 2021.

If the Ravens want to reach their highest potential offensively, they'll need Mark Andrews to be at his best. A return to practice on Wednesday would indicate the star tight end should be ready to go in Week 1. A clean bill of health for Andrews would be a welcome sign for Lamar Jackson and Ravens fans everywhere.