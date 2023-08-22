With Monday night's NFL preseason Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Baltimore Ravens finally lost their NFL record preseason win streak. The Ravens won 24 consecutive preseason games going back to 2015. John Harbaugh spoke on the Ravens finally losing in the preseason, putting an end to their iconic streak.

“You're proud of it, of course. You appreciate it. But the thing that you're proud of is all of those games were mostly just like that,” Harbaugh said. Monday's game came down to the wire, with the Commanders winning the game on a last-second field goal. Harbaugh also criticized reporters for pushing the narrative that preseason games don't matter. He thinks they matter a lot to his guys because of the heart they showed.

“The effort these guys put into, that's what you're proud of. I'm so proud of these guys for the way they fought. Doesn't matter if it's a win or a loss, it matters how they went about their business tonight.”

Washington's starting quarterback Sam Howell played very well, finishing 19-25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Johnson also played well for the Ravens in the first half. He went 10-12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. However, the game's turning point came late in the first half.

Ravens' WR James Proche II beat his man and was wide open for what should have been a touchdown. Johnson under-threw the pass and Proche had to wait on the ball to arrive, making it a contested catch. The ball bounced out of Proche's hands into the hands of Washington DB Quan Martin. The ball went the other way, and eventually, Commanders backup QB Jake Fromm led the game-winning drive.