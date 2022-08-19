The Baltimore Ravens made a major decision when they opted to select former Iowa standout Tyler Linderbaum as the No. 25 overall pick during the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s going to be a lot of expectations on the 22-year-old as he enters his debut season, and based on what we’ve seen from him thus far, it looks like this kid has what it takes.

Unfortunately, Linderbaum suffered an untimely foot injury prior to the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The highly-touted center hasn’t been around for much of training camp, and at this point, there is no certainty as to when he’s going to be able to return to action.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently provided some insight on Linderbaum’s road to recovery, and it seems as though the 6-foot-3 OL is now getting close to full strength (h/t the Ravens on Twitter):

“Tyler Linderbaum will probably be back on the field Friday doing individual (drills),” Harbaugh said. “I don’t anticipate him playing in the game, but he’ll start working his way back in. Looks like on Friday. We’ll see. But that’s how it looks like right now.”

Coach Harbaugh with an update on Tyler Linderbaum: pic.twitter.com/9b7nUHZ1d0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2022

The injury does not sound like it’s significant, and it’s likely that Linderbaum will be able to start the season for the Ravens. Many expect him to be the starting center for the team, and he could resume this position as early as Week 1.

Based on Harbaugh’s statement here, however, it is clear that the Ravens are in no rush to bring back their prized rookie. They’re going to give him all the time he needs to recover.