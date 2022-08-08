Ravens’ John Harbaugh sets record straight on Tyler Linderbaum injury

Baltimore Ravens’ first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum has been out of practice since Thursday after he was injured during training camp. Various reports have suggested that Linderbaum is dealing with a Lisfranc sprain, but if that’s the case, it’s news to head coach John Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh straight up denied the reports of a Lisfranc sprain for Linderbaum, indicating that it was actually a ligament issue bothering the rookie offensive lineman.

“That’s not true. That’s not true. It’s not a Lisfranc sprain. There’s a ligament; it’s not that ligament. It’s a different ligament. So, he’s had the Lisfranc before. There’s no separation, there’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se,” said the Ravens head coach. “That’s my understanding. I’m not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences, as you know. But that’s what I was told.”

Despite the recent reports from both Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network which indicated Linderbaum’s injury may be more serious than what was initially put out, Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens rookie’s initial prognosis remains unchanged.

The Ravens selected Linderbaum with the 25th pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa. While John Harbaugh is adamant that his injury is not related to his Lisfranc, it would be a significant surprise if the Ravens don’t exercise caution when it comes to their prized rookie. After all, Linderbaum will be largely responsible for protecting Lamar Jackson both in the aerial attack as well as on the ground, so having him at full strength for the regular season will be critical.