A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has announced that he has already requested the Baltimore Ravens to trade him. Jackson revealed the update via his Twitter account Monday morning.

“in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team,” Lamar Jackson tweeted in a follow-up to a series of posts.

The Ravens have used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, thus allowing the dual-threat signal-caller to negotiate a deal with other teams, with Baltimore still having the option to match any offer. Jackson is after a long-term deal with the Ravens, but that deal doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon as the two sides remain at an impasse.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That the Ravens used that type of franchise tag on Jackson instead of the exclusive variety has sent a message across the league that Baltimore is confident no other team would negotiate with the quarterback (hence, the collusion rumors and allegations). In any case, it would be interesting what Baltimore’s asking price would be for them to cough up Jackson.

Lamar Jackson played a total of 12 games in the 2022 NFL season for the Ravens and tallied 2.242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions on 62.3 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries.