After four years with the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Patrick Queen will begin a new chapter in his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a sworn enemy of the Ravens. Queen's move to the Steelers garnered a lot of reactions, perhaps none more hilarious than Lamar Jackson's that's straight out of Tiki Barber's book.
“@Patrickqueen_You’re Dead to us, Queen. Good luck, You’re Dead to me,” the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player said of his now-former Ravens teammate.
The Ravens quarterback was obviously just messing with Queen by referencing Barber's recent remark about Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants for the chance to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the Steelers, Queen will be joining linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, a trio that should pose problems for Jackson's protection unit.
Queen, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round (28th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million with the Steelers amid the 2024 NFL free agency. In 67 games played in Ravens uniform, Queen collected four interceptions, 15 passes defended, five forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, and 454 combined tackles. During his final season with the Ravens, Queen, an LSU Tigers product, earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.
Despite losing Queen, Jackson and Baltimore should be fine and still be viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Ravens topped the AFC North division in 2023 with a 13-4 record and reached the AFC Conference Championship round where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.