By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to collect a second-straight win without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a knee sprain in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. And while Tyler Huntley will be under center again on Saturday, there is serious optimism that Jackson is going to practice this week and then return on Christmas Eve, according to Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: QB Snoop Huntley starts today for the #Ravens, but Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) should be back soon. The team is hopeful he'll be back at practice this week and play Christmas Eve against the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/AVgAzQgvrP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2022

That’s obviously huge for the Ravens as the season winds down. Baltimore sits at the top of the AFC North with a 9-4 record, much in part to Jackson. He’s balling out in 2022 in more ways than one, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, Lamar has rushed for 6.8 yards per carry and another three scores. He’s literally the team’s best runner.

At first, there was concern that Lamar Jackson could miss more time than one initially hoped, but he evidently dodged a bullet and will be back in the fold soon. Huntley and Anthony Brown split the snaps last weekend in a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but neither really did much. Huntley left early with a head injury but has been cleared to suit up in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens are battling it out with the Cincinnati Bengals for the divisional title and will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to do so. That means getting Lamar Jackson back. We’ll certainly have more of a clear idea of his status moving forward once practice rolls around next week. At this point though, it’s looking good.