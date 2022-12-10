By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to an injury in the most inopportune of times. The battle for the AFC North is heating up, with the Cincinnati Bengals slowly catching up to the team. Jackson’s knee injury in Week 13 certainly doesn’t help them navigate the final stretch of the season.

Ravens fans are now waiting with bated breath on Lamar Jackson’s injury timeline. Well, it seems like Baltimore is gearing up for the QB to play by Week 16, per Jeremy Fowler. Jackson could certainly return sooner than that, depending on the severity and how quickly he recovers from his injury.

Updating Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Trevor Lawrence and Deebo Samuel injuries with @KevinNegandhi@SportsCenterpic.twitter.com/fGhZShWrs4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 10, 2022

Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out due to injury for their Week 14 game against the Steelers. If this timeline is to be followed, then the Ravens QB will also miss their game against the Browns next week. Jackson will then return to face the Falcons, the Steelers again, and the Bengals in what will likely be the decider for the division.

For now, the Ravens are going to start Tyler Huntley against the Steelers, with newly-signed QB Brett Hundley backing him up. Huntley has plenty of experience in the system, filling in for Lamar Jackson last season after the latter’s injury. They’ll need to beat the Steelers here to keep their spot on top of the division.

After missing the playoffs completely last season, Jackson and the Ravens are out for blood. Depending on how things play out in the offseason, this could be the QB’s last go-around in Baltimore. Will he deliver a title to this city?