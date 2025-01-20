The Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes came to a painful end in a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Despite the fact that Lamar Jackson couldn’t bring his A-game, he finished the game with 254 yards, two touchdowns, and a 114.4 passer rating, and he delivered a clutch 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 1:33 left in the game. But with a chance to tie it up on a two-point conversion, the Ravens fell short after Mark Andrews couldn’t bring in the catch.

Jackson wasn’t shy about how the frustrating nature of the loss, which featured a number of mistakes. Jackson himself had two turnovers in the first half.

“Every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor,” Jackson said in the postgame interview. “We can't have that s— and that's why we lost the game. As you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully … it's hold on to the f—ing ball. I'm sorry for my language. This s— is annoying. I'm tired of this s—.”

Expand Tweet

Turnovers a big problem for Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson's frustration was totally understandable, as two turnovers in the first half weren’t something Jackson is used to. It was his first multi-turnover game of the season.

The first turnover came early when Jackson threw a “BS” interception after failing to read the safety. Buffalo’s defense was all over him, blitzing 48.4% of the time. Jackson faced pressure on nearly 60% of those blitzes, with linebacker Matt Milano leading the charge. Milano had four pressures and three hits and deflected a crucial two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter. It wasn’t a piece of cake for Jackson, and the offensive line struggled to protect him throughout the game.

Turnovers ended up being the difference. The Ravens gave the ball away three times, while the Bills didn’t give up any. Damar Hamlin’s sack caused Jackson to fumble in the second quarter, and Buffalo turned it into a touchdown, putting the Ravens down 14-7. The Ravens couldn’t generate any turnovers of their own, which eventually hurt them.

Andrews, who’s usually reliable, had a night to forget. He fumbled the ball late, setting up a crucial Bills field goal, and then he couldn’t catch the two-point attempt that would’ve tied the game. Despite that, Lamar Jackson didn’t throw his teammate under the bus and supported him.

“I’m not gonna put that on Mark, bro,” he said after the game. “We’re a team. It’s not his fault.” Andrews finished with 67 yards but will definitely be replaying that drop in his head, which cost his team the game.