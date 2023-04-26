On Wednesday morning, rumors began to circulate that Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be traded ahead of the NFL Draft. Along with the Buffalo Bills, the team rumored to be in talks is the Baltimore Ravens. Following the rumors, both Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson took to Twitter. With their tweets, it appears that a trade could very well be in the works to acquire the All-Pro wide receiver.

Beckham kept things simple with his tweet. He wrote “BOOOOKUMMM!!”

BOOOOKUMMM!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 26, 2023

The tweet by Beckham came after Jackson’s own from the night before. With Jackson’s tweet, it appears that he knows something is in the works.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have not yet worked out a new deal, it was rumored that he would only return if the team brought in both Beckham and Hopkins. With the recent signing of Beckham, they have already made one of these things happen. A draft day move to acquire Hopkins could be all it takes to get their MVP-winning quarterback back into the facility.

With the move to bring in Beckham, the Ravens pass catchers improved drastically. He will now share the field with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. Adding Hopkins to the mix would give Lamar Jackson one of the best offensive groups in the NFL.

If the Ravens are looking to compete in a strong AFC, this type of move could be what they need to do. Giving them an offense with this much talent could help Lamar Jackson return to MVP form.