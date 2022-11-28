Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows exactly how the fans feel after their brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

If the Ravens supporters are angry and disappointed with the 28-27 stunner, he is just as mad considering that he gave it his all. Jackson made that crystal clear as he reacted to a viral video of a fan basically rage-quitting after Baltimore’s defeat.

The video showed what seemed to be a teenage supporter shouting and crying in agony following the Ravens’ defeat. He couldn’t believe that his favorite team lost to the Jaguars of all franchises, so much so that he split his keyboard in half in anger.

After seeing the video, Jackson simply said, “same.”

Lamar was feeling for this Ravens fan after their one point lose to the Jags 😅 (via wehoopin/YT) pic.twitter.com/RA79R1yTRc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2022

If Lamar Jackson’s frustration isn’t clear, though, his other reply to a critic should say it all. When a Twitter user pointed out that the star quarterback should be able to close games if he’s asking for a $250 million salary, Jackson went off and fired back with a rather NSFW message.

“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s**t but eat d**k!!” Jackson wrote in response.

To be fair to Jackson, he’s not to blame for the Ravens’ collapse in the fourth quarter. With the offense giving them a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, it’s the defense really fumbled the ball against the Jaguars. After all, how could they allow two late TDs from Trevor Lawrence?