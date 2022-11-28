Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The problems kept on rolling again for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after yet another disappointing defeat. This time around, the heartbreak came in the form of Baltimore allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to pull off an unlikely come-from-behind victory, 28-27. Lamar Jackson had another rough outing in this one, and it is clear that he was anything but jovial following the loss.

The Ravens superstar quarterback caught wind of some random criticism on the mean streets of Twitter after the game. A fan called him out for failing to close out the contest and leaving the game in the hands of kicker Justin Tucker. Jackson was having none of the slander and he completely went off on the fan with a shocking NSFW tirade:

Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat dick‼️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 27, 2022

Wow. Talk about taking out his frustration on a random Twitter user, right? Lamar went all out in this one for sure.

As for his football, Jackson completed 16-of-32 passes on Sunday for 254 yards and one touchdown. For what it’s worth, the 25-year-old went for a season-high 14 rushing attempts against the Jaguars, which is something worth noting, I guess. Nevertheless, this clearly wasn’t enough for the Ravens, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against Jacksonville.

It just gets harder from here on out for Lamar Jackson and Co. as they face a tough test against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The Ravens are still sitting atop the AFC North, though, with a 7-5 record.