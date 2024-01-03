Huntley in for the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens have locked up the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff picture. As a result, John Harbaugh revealed that Lamar Jackson will sit out Week 18 and Tyler Huntley will get the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

John Harbaugh announced Lamar Jackson will not play in the regular season finale. Tyler Huntley will start. pic.twitter.com/JEY46qcvTz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 3, 2024

The Ravens are going to face Mason Rudolph, who was named the Steelers' starter despite Kenny Pickett being cleared from his injury.

Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season, throwing for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and then rushing for another 821 yards and five scores as the Ravens have a 13-3 record entering the final week of the regular season.

The Ravens are fresh off a stunning 56-19 win over the Dolphins, and Jackson had five passing touchdowns in the blowout victory against the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Huntley has played in just three games this season for the Ravens and has gone 6-of-9 for 57 yards and two scores, with one of them coming in garbage time against the Dolphins and the other against the Seattle Seahawks on November 5.

The Steelers are 9-7 and fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills are 10-6 and currently the 6th seed, and the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Steelers are all tied with identical 9-7 records, so a lot of different scenarios can play out in the final week of the season.

But, Jackson's MVP-type season ends with eye-popping numbers, and he should be a frontrunner for the MVP and the Ravens a frontrunner for the Super Bowl also.