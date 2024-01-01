Baltimore is a special place for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens put on an absolute football masterclass on New Year's Eve, downing the Miami Dolphins in a lopsided victory, 56-19. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson had himself a monster game, which resulted in “MVP” chants echoing around the M&T Bank Stadium.

Asked how he felt hearing the praise from the Ravens faithful, Jackson had a response that would make any Baltimore supporter smile:

“At home. I feel at home,” Jackson said. (via The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast's Sarah Ellison)

And at home he did deliver. Jackson accumulated 321 passing yards on 18-of-21 attempts, finishing the game with five touchdowns. His impressive game now puts him at the forefront of the MVP race and by leading the Ravens to another blowout, Jackson has just shown the entire nation that Baltimore is this year's team to beat.

The Baltimore Ravens show why they're on top of the NFL

Aside from Jackson, multiple Ravens players were also able to finish the New Year's Eve blowout with touchdowns. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also accounted for a touchdown himself. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Gus Edwards both had one rushing touchdown each. For receiving touchdowns, Isaiah Likely had two, while Zay Flowers, Justice Hill, Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard all had one each.

All in all, Baltimore accumulated eight touchdowns, 331 passing yards and 160 rushing yards as a team.

The Ravens' defense was also phenomenal. Highlighted by Roquan Smith's one-handed interception, Baltimore's defense was the reason Tua Tagovailoa committed two turnovers in the outing.

Winning 10 of its last 11 games, the Ravens are now expected to rest Lamar Jackson and their other key starters as they finish the season with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming weekend.