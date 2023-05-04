Following an offseason full of contract disputes, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to reach a new deal ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now as the former MVP winner meets with the media for the first time since his new deal, he makes it clear that he has his sights set on winning a Super Bowl, and that he never had any intentions of leaving Baltimore.

“I really didn’t care for other teams, I just really wanted to get something done here,” said Jackson during his press conference.

He then added, “I wanted to be here. Other teams are cool but I want to be a Raven. I said something in 2018, I think it was April 26th, if I’m not mistaken and I meant that, I’m standing on that till I get it done. So I really wanted to get this done before anything before my time is up and branch off somewhere else. I really want to finish my career here and win a Super Bowl here so that’s what I meant.”

With his contract, Lamar Jackson is set to be the Ravens QB1 through 2027. While locked into a five-year deal worth $260 million, and $185 million guaranteed, he has no plans of going anywhere.

Along with the return of Jackson, the Ravens have made several moves to improve the roster. This includes the addition of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a strong 2023 draft class headlined by Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

With the group assembled, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens could be battling for a Super Bowl in 2023.