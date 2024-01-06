The Baltimore Ravens and veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce have agreed to a 2-year contract extension.

It's not even the end of the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens are making moves for the future. A key reason for Baltimore's success this season is their defense stepping up in crucial scenarios. On Saturday, the team decided to lock up one of the key players on defense. Michael Pierce, one of the team's star defensive tackles agreed to an extension with the team, per Field Yates.

“The Ravens and starting DT Michael Pierce have agreed to a 2-year, $7.5M contract extension through the 2025 season, per source. The 31-year old has 37 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries this season.”

There's never a bad time to extend one of your most important players on defense. Defensive tackle is probably the most unglamorous position in football, but it's arguably the most important. Without pressure down the middle, edge rushers will get double-teamed all day long. It's players like Pierce that generate sacks for their teammates, and the Ravens recognize this.

The Ravens are on a mission right now. They've locked up the first seed in the AFC despite season-ending injuries to players such as Mark Andrews and J.K Dobbins. Their defense, which has always been phenomenal, is now being supported by an explosive (and consistent! offense). They are set to play in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that means so much more to their rivals than them. Expect Michael Pierce, as well as most of the Ravens' starters, to sit that game.