Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is preparing for a big season in his return from a torn ACL. Speaking on the ACL tear, Odell Beckham Jr says that he would have been the best player on the field in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams if the injury hadn't of happened, reports NBC Sports' Michael David Smith.

“It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up. I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment.”

It is a big revelation from OBJ, one that Ravens fans hope he probably says about his tenure in Baltimore one day. Odell Beckham Jr went on to get very candid about how challenging it was to lose his Super Bowl opportunity mid-game.

“It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you. It wasn’t something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that.”

It is hard to imagine what Beckham truly feels unless one experiences an injury in the Super Bowl like he did. Fortunately for him and NFL fans alike, Beckham appears to be fully healthy and ready to contribute to the Ravens week in and week out in the 2023 NFL season. If he can find moments where he is the best player on the field during Ravens game days, then Baltimore will find themselves in a good position to put points on the board and trend towards being a Super Bowl contender.