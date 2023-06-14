The Baltimore Ravens had their first day of mandatory minicamp, and Lamar Jackson is already singing the praise of his new weapon Odell Beckham Jr.

"I think he looks pretty smooth"@Lj_era8 on his first day of minicamp with @obj: pic.twitter.com/NGoSAjbSS3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2023

“I think he looked pretty smooth, crisp routes, great hands, as everybody know he can catch the ball…he looked pretty good out there.”

This has to be music to Ravens fans ears, as they are looking forward to the connection between Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. all season long. The two are sure to build chemistry fairly quickly given the fact that they are planning on working out together in Florida prior to training camp later this summer, reports Baltimore Positive.

It is a huge season for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson after he signed a massive contract extension earlier this offseason. Baltimore is officially all in on their franchise quarterback, and bringing in weapons like OBJ and Zay Flowers indicates that they are ready to give him full reins of the offense.

It sounds like this offense will include more passing this year under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson has been vocal that he likes the look of Monken's offense and is looking forward to throwing the rock around the gridiron more this year.

If the Ravens passing offense does take it up a notch, expect Odell Beckham Jr. to be a big part of that. Jackson has never had an elite wide receiver like the caliber player OBJ is, and if Beckham Jr. can play like he has at points in his career, it will add a whole new element to this Ravens passing game. For now, Ravens faithful will just have to sit on their excitement until Week 1.