The Baltimore Ravens received rather bad news regarding their defensive backfield. Marlon Humphrey is set to miss a couple of weeks because of foot surgery. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that it is only a short-term concern but fans still worry that the injury will have long-term implications. More than that, Roquan Smith posits that they are going to miss one of the best leaders on and off the gridiron.

There is still no confirmed timetable for the return of Marlon Humphrey, per Noah Trister of AP News. This is going to hurt the Ravens as they lose one of the best veteran presences in the league. His three-time Pro Bowl nod makes him one of the best players to get sage wisdom from. His skills also already speak for themselves as Coach John Harbaugh temporarily loses a great cornerback.

Roquan Smith outlined why this loss is going to hurt the team, “It definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon is not out there with us, but I know he’ll get back as soon as he can.” He also added their gameplan and next-man-up mentality entering the season, “We’ll try to pick up the slack when he’s not out there. But I’m looking forward to him being up there pretty soon.”

Moreover, Coach John Harbaugh has plans of staying with his guys rather than getting new acquisitions. He explained why this type of strategy would suffice.

“It’s late. Most guys are on teams right now, so part of that with the guys who are veteran guys is: Who’s in shape? Who’s been working? You have to be ready to go. When you look at that, it’s really on those guys to be ready to play,” he said.

Will the Ravens miss Marlon Humphrey's impact by a lot?