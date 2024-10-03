This is where the NFL gets intense. Rivals. Division. So when Lamar Jackson says he doesn’t care about your parlay, you understand, right? After all, Jackson is one of the best, according to the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach. Another good player is Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, who dropped a blunt truth bomb on the beef with the Bengals.

Smith laid down the law about the rivalry, according to comments post on X by ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.

“It’s a highly anticipated game,” Smith said. “It is (a) division game at the end of the day. And we know how much these games mean. Truth be told, they don’t like us and we don’t like them.”

Ravens LB Roquan Smith fired up for Bengals game

Smith spent the early part of his career with the Chicago Bears after getting selected No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He came to the Ravens in 2022. And last year he earned his second first-team All-Pro honor while finishing No. 8 in the AP defensive player of the year voting. The tackle machine racked up 158 stops.

He only has a handful of tastes of the rivalry with the Bengals, but it caught on quickly. And he said it’s evident in film study.

“Just watch the tape,” Smith said. “You watch the tape and I think across the board since I’ve been here, it’s been that way. It’s a game that has to be played and we’re excited about it.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it’s easier to get a focused practice during the week leading up to the game against the Bengals, according to wbaltv.com.

“It was a good practice and a nice day,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “Guys were into it and very focused on the upcoming challenge. (It’s a) rivalry game against the Bengals with a lot at stake early in the season, like they all are when you play in this division. And we know what kind of game to expect. It’s always that way, and we're looking forward to the challenge.”

Who has the edge?

Certainly the Ravens have the ground game edge. They have that probably against any team in the NFL. That can help keep Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow off the field. And Burrow said he understands, according to ravenswire.com.

“We have to do a better job of hitting our explosives when opportunities present themselves because against this group, they don’t give up explosive plays like that,” said Burrow, who has 12 career touchdown passes against the Ravens.

The Bengals have their weapons to counteract the Ravens’ approach, Harbaugh noted.

“They have really great skill,” Harbaugh said. “They have a great scheme … great receivers, and it doesn’t even stop with those two guys. Those two guys are top shelf-type wide receivers. But I think they have great depth in their receiving corps. Their running backs are playing really well. Both (Zack) Moss and (Chase) Brown are both playing excellent, running hard, (and) are very productive when they get the ball. It’s a well-rounded offense.”