Head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens were tired of losing. They had fallen in a frustrating game against the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the 2024-25 season, followed by a perplexing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But after avoiding utter collapse to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the potential was finally realized.

It showed when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came out blazing on Sunday Night Football to defeat the 3-0 Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

For coach Harbaugh, the plan was simple for the Ravens: Put the football in his two-time MVP's hands. That, and let Derrick Henry find some running room.

As a result, the powerful tandem combined for 30 rushing attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns. It was Henry's best thus far in a Ravens uniform. His first play, an 87-yard run to put his team up 7-0 on their AFC rival, was just the spark the team needed.

Harbaugh praised the rushing attack to reporters, per Jamison Hensley on X, formerly Twitter. He also brought up his defense's stout performance against Josh Allen on the other end. But it all circled back to Jackson, who Harbaugh declared “the best weapon in football.”

The Ravens sit at 2-2, and look well-equipped to begin their takeover of the AFC North amid the Pittsburgh Steelers' first loss, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns' early struggles.

The Ravens' identity is clear, following win against the Bills

The era of Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Ed Reed in the early 2000s shifted the Ravens culture in a transcendent fashion. Baltimore, as it's perceived, is all about gritty offense and hard-nosed defense. The 2024-25 Ravens have done a great job of embracing it.

Jackson and Henry were bound to lead the offense when the franchise added the four-time Pro Bowl running back during the offseason. The pace that Henry is currently on is remarkable, in itself at 30 years old. The Ravens weren't playing games when they signed him to become the workhorse of the backfield. He has at least 26 offensive touches over the last two games.

That, coupled with Jackson's superior dual-threat capabilities, could soon become the antidote for a Super Bowl. The Ravens have a streak of key games ahead, and they will need to keep the foot on the pedal after impressing in Week 4. They will head to Paycor Stadium to play the Bengals in Week 5.