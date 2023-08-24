Baltimore Ravens former linebacker Terrell Suggs was an absolute menace for the Ravens defense and was beloved by the city of Baltimore while he played for them. In order to pay him back for his service to the franchise, the Ravens are inducting Suggs into their franchise Ring of Honor on October 22nd, via the Ravens Twitter account.

On October 22, T-Sizzle will take his rightful place in the Ring of Honor 💜@untouchablejay4 pic.twitter.com/rIVySg34of — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2023

It is quite the honor for Suggs although one that is well-deserved. He was a staple in the middle of the Baltimore defense for years and formed a dynamic duo with Ray Lewis for quite some time. On October 22nd, Terrell Suggs will take his rightful place in the Ravens Ring of Honor and will certainly attract a lot of Baltimore legends to be in attendance.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Suggs played 16 seasons in the NFL, with 15 of them coming in Baltimore. He had multiple years with double-digit sacks and interceptions, with his best season statistically coming in 2011 where he had 14 sacks and two interceptions to go along with a total of 70 tackles.

In terms of the Baltimore defense this year, Roquan Smith is looking to follow in the footsteps of guys like Suggs and Lewis. Smith is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and after the Ravens traded for him from the Chicago Bears during the season last year, he looks to cement himself as a Baltimore cornerstone in a full 2023 campaign.

Tune into the Ravens game on October 22nd to see Terrell Suggs forever be enshrined in Baltimore history via his induction into the Ring of Honor. The only thing that will make that day better for Suggs will be watching the Ravens bring home a victory.