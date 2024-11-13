After falling out of the Los Angeles Rams' rotation back in October, former All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White finally found out where he would finish off his 2024 NFL season on trade deadline day, when he was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens alongside a seventh-round pick swap.

Now, for the uninitiated, this looks like a pretty paltry return for a very successful player on the Rams' part, but when you consider this move was made as a favor to White, keeping him in the mix instead of at home as a healthy scratch, the LSU cornerback has to be pretty happy with how things shook out, right?

Well, on Tuesday, reporters were finally afforded a chance to ask White that very question and he was more than willing to share his excitement for how things shook out.

“It's exciting. Anytime someone trades for you, that means that they want you, and they see some potential in you, so for that, I'm grateful, and I'm thankful,” White told reporters. “I'm just ready to get on the field and play some football. I've been inactive for a while, so it's exciting to be able to get an opportunity to go out there and showcase my talents.” Asked how he learned that he would be a Raven and if he was specifically excited to join one of the best teams in the AFC, White celebrated that too, noting that he's a big fan of the franchise and the culture they've built. “For a long time, I always respected what this team has always been about [and] the culture of it,” White noted. “[There have been] so many great players in the past, so from afar, I always respected the grit, the hunger and the tenacity this group always played with – and the attitude. So, anytime I can come in and add and be a part of it, I'm all for it.”

Fortunately for White, he has landed with a team that is not only very good but wants to use him on the field, but in what role? Well, White touched on that too, in an answer that will make fans very excited indeed.

Tre'Davious White just wants to help the Ravens win post-trade

Asked if he's had any conversations about his potential role moving forward, White noted that if he learns the playbook and shows out in practice, that will all work itself out.

“This team is all about earning, and so, if I go out there in practice and practice well and communicate well and learn the playbook and then go out there – and the coaches are confident in what I can do – that's all I'm [about],” White noted. “If I can go out there and earn it, then that's the way I want it to be.”

Widely celebrated by the Rams' coaching staff and front office alike for being a consummate pro with an incredible personality, White is already putting that fact on full display in Baltimore during his initial media session. With a secondary that is uncharacteristically porose against the pass, allowing the most passing yards of any team in the NFL, it shouldn't be hard for White to find a role moving forward, especially with Brandon Stephens the 102nd-ranked cornerback out of 109 qualifying CBs according to PFF.